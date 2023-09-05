Asia Cup: Sri Lanka post 291/8 against Afghanistan

Lahore: Sri Lanka posted 291/8 in 50 overs against Afghanistan in their Group B match of the Asia Cup here on Tuesday.



Pathum Nissanka (41) and Dimuth Karunaratne (32) added 63 for the first wicket after Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka opted to bat. Gulbadin Naib accounted for the openers.

The medium-pacer claimed his third wicket by sending back Sadeera Samarawickrama for three as the Lankans slipped to 86/3.

However, Kusal Mendis (92) and Charith Asalanka 36) put the Lanka innings back on track with a 102-run stand.

Gulbadin Naib was the pick of the Afghan bowlers. Photo: AFP/Asif Hassan

Rashid Khan provided the breakthrough by dismissing Asalanka.

Rashid ran out Mendis and also removed Shanaka for five as Lanka slumped to 227/7.

Dunith Wellalage (33 not out) and Maheesh Theekshana (28) put on 64 off 63 balls for the eighth wicket to take Lanka past the 290-run mark.

Naib picked up 4/60.

Afghanistan need a big win to progress to the Super Four stage.