Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Asia Cup: Sheikh hits fifty before rain halts play with Nepal on 178/6 from 38 overs against India

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 04, 2023 05:56 PM IST
Indian players celebrate the wicket of Nepal's Aasif Sheikh in the Asia Cup at Pallekele on Monday. Photo: X/@BCCI
Topic | Cricket

Pallekele (Sri Lanka): Opener Aasif Sheikh scored a half century giving Nepal a good start before their innings crumbled against India in a Group A match of the Asia Cup here on Monday.

Nepal were 178/6 after 37.5 overs when rain stopped play.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma had won the toss and opted to bowl. But Nepal faced the new ball bravely adding 65 for the first wicket.

RELATED ARTICLES

Sheikh scored 58 before being dismissed by Mohammed Siraj while his opening partner Kushal Bhurtel made 38.

Dipendra Singh Airee and Sompal Kami were unbeaten on 27 and 11 respectively when the covers were brought on. For India, Ravindra Jadeja bagged 3/35 from 9 overs while Siraj took 2/46 from his seven overs.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aarif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Bhim Sharki, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.