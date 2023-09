Asia Cup: Mehidy Hasan, Shanto lay solid platform for Bangladesh

Lahore: Bangladesh were 202/2 in 35 overs after electing to bat against Afghanistan in their Asia Cup Group B match here on Sunday

Mohammad Naim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz added 60 for the first wicket in 10 overs. Naim was clean bowled by Mujeeb Ur Rahman for 28.

Towhid Hridoy was dismissed by Gulbadin Naib for a second-ball duck.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (82 batting), who was promoted to the opener's role, and Najmul Hossain Shanto (74 batting) were at the crease.

Bangladesh, who lost to Sri Lanka in their opening game, need a win to keep their Super 4 hopes alive.



Afghanistan play Sri Lanka in their final group match on Tuesday.

The teams: Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman