IPL 2024: Punjab Kings opt to bowl in must-win tie against RCB

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 09, 2024 07:15 PM IST Updated: May 09, 2024 07:18 PM IST
Faf du Plessis
RCB captain Faf du Plessis. File photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Topic | Cricket

Dharamsala: Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Sam Curran won the toss and put Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in to bat in a must-win tie in IPL 2024 here on Thursday.

Both teams have eight points from 11 games and need a win to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

The teams: Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran (capt), Liam Livingstone, Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (capt), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson.

