Asia Cup: Pakistan make early inroads into Indian batting line-up

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 02, 2023 02:40 PM IST Updated: September 02, 2023 05:27 PM IST
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma has no clue to this one from Shaheen Afridi. Photo: AFP/Ishara S Kodikara
Topic | Cricket

Pallekele: India were struggling at 81/4 in 16 overs against Pakistan in their opening Group A match of the Asia Cup here on Saturday.

Captain Rohit Sharma (11) was cleaned up by Shaheen Afridi when action resumed after a rain break with the total on 15. 

Virat Kohli (4) played one on to the stumps off Afridi's bowling. 

Shreyas Iyer was dismissed by Harid Rauff for 14 with the total on 48.

Shaheen Afridi
Shaheen Afridi, second right, exults with teammates after picking up a wicket. Photo: AFP/Ishara S Kodikara

Rauff also accounted for opener Shubman Gill (10).

Ishan Kishan (23) and Hardik Pandya (5) were at the crease.

Earlier, Rohit opted to bat on winning the toss.

India have fielded Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer in their playing XI. The Men in Blue have gone in with three all-rounders in Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur.

Pakistan have gone in with the same XI which crushed Nepal by 238 runs in their opening game.

The top two teams will progress to the Super 4 stage.

The teams: Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

