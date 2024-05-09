IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants in pix

Openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma powered Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) past Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 10 wickets in the IPL on Wednesday night. The two left-handers went hammer and tongs to chase down the target of 166 inside 10 overs.

SRH CEO and co-owner Kavya Maran celebrates her side's thumping win. Photo: PTI

LSG ended up with 165/4, largely due to an unbroken 99-run fifth-wicket stand between Nicholas Pooran (48 not out) and Ayush Badoni (55 not out). LSG, who opted to bat, were rocked early by Bhuvneshwar Kumar's twin strikes. Captain K L Rahul's laborious 33-ball 29 did not help their cause.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, right, calimed 2/12 from his four overs. Photo: PTI

Head and Sharma took the attack to the LSG bowlers from the word go. Head smashed eight fours and as many sixes in his 30-ball knock, while Sharma hit eight fours and six sixes in from 28 balls.

The win lifted SRH to third spot with 14 points from 12 games. The crushing defeat leaves LSG in sixth place with 12 points from as many outings.

LSG skipper K L Rahul, right, congratulates Abhishek Sharma. Photo: PTI

LSG meet hosts Delhi Capitals in a virtual shootout on Tuesday, while SRH take on Gujarat Titans at home next Thursday.