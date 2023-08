Asia Cup: Sri Lanka bowl out Bangladesh for 164

Pallekele: Sri Lanka bundled out Bangladesh for a paltry 164 in their opening match of the Asia Cup here on Thursday.

Opting to bat, Najmul Hossain Shanto turned out to be the saviour for Bangladesh scoring a 122-ball 89 but didn't get any support from the other batters of his team.

Matheesha Pathirana (4/32) was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka.

Brief scores: Bangladesh: 164 in 42.4 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 89; Matheesha Pathirana 4/32)

The teams: Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.