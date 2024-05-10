IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in pix

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) knocked Punjab Kings (PBKS) out of IPL 2024 with a 60-run win at Dharamsala on Thursday night. Chasing a stiff target of 242 to stay alive in the playoffs race, PBKS were bowled out for 181 in 17 overs.



Ashutosh Sharma fails to hold on to a chance offered by Virat Kohli. Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Virat Kohli made the most of a couple of early reprieves to power RCB to 241/7 after being asked to bat first. Kohli smashed 92 off 47 balls, with the help of seven fours and six sixes. Rajat Patidar hit a breezy 55 off just 23 deliveries. The two added 76 off 32 balls for the third wicket.

Rajat Patidar was in smashing form. Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Cameron Green scored a 27-ball 46, while Dinesh Karthik chipped in with 18 off seven balls. Harshal Patel struck thrice in the final over of the innings to finish with 3/38, while pacer Vidhwath Kaverappa claimed 2/36 on his IPL debut.

Though Rilee Rossouw hit a 27-ball 61, PBKS lost their way against RCB spinners Karn Sharma (2/36) and Swapnil Singh (2/28). Mohammed Siraj hastened the end with three wickets, while Lockie Ferguson scalped two.

Rilee Rossouw celebrates his fifty. Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Their fourth win on the trot took RCB to seventh place with 10 points from 12 games. PBKS slipped to ninth spot with just eight points from 12 matches.

Mohammed Siraj traps Ashutosh Sharma in front of the wicket. Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

RCB host Delhi Capitals in a vital game on Sunday, while PBKS clash with Rajasthan Royals at Guwahati next Wednesday.