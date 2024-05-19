IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals finish third after washout, to meet RCB in Eliminator

Guwahati: The final league match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was abandoned due to rain at the Barsapara Stadium here on Sunday. Though the toss took place after a long break and KKR opted to bowl in a seven-over shoot-out, rain returned to play spoilsport without a ball being bowled.



Both teams were awarded one point each. As a result, KKR finished on top with 20 points, while Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pipped RR to the second spot on net run rate after both teams ended up with 17 points at the end of the league phase.

KKR will play SRH in the first Qualifier on Tuesday, while RR will meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator on Wednesday. Both games will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The winners of Qualifier 1 will directly enter the final. The winners of the Eliminator will face the losing team of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2 in Chennai on Friday. The final will be played in Chennai next Sunday (May 26). There is a reserve day in place for all four playoff games.