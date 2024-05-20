Dhoni likely to visit London for surgery

New Delhi: With questions flying thick and fast about his retirement, former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is planning a visit to London for treatment of a muscle tear injury, CSK sources have said. Dhoni will take a call on his future course of action post-recovery, the sources said.



CSK got eliminated from the playoffs race of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 after a 27-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday.

It will be only the third time that the five-time champions won’t feature in the IPL playoffs. As soon as Dhoni walked off the ground after scoring 25 off 13 deliveries at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, speculations grew regarding his future. The veteran has kept his cards close to his chest and headed back home after the match on Sunday.

However, sources said that Dhoni would be deciding about his retirement only after having surgery in London.

“Dhoni might head to London for his muscle tear surgery which saw him struggling during the IPL. He is not fully fit but wants to continue to play cricket and he will only decide about his future after treatment which will take him five to six months to recover,” sources told IANS.

Despite finishing the campaign with 14 points same as RCB in the league stage, CSK failed to seal the berth due to the latter's superior net run-rate.