Asia Cup: Wellalage's triple strikes peg India back

Colombo: Left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage's triple strikes pegged India back in their Asia Cup Super Four match against Sri Lanka here on Tuesday.

Rohit Sharma (53) and Shubman Gill (19) added 80 for the opening wicket.

Wellalage broke the stand by castling Gill. He also send back Virat Kohli for three.



Wellalage bowled Indian skipper Rohit with a ball which kept low as India slumped to 91/3 in the 15th over.



Rohit became the sixth Indian to reach milestone of 10,000 runs during the course of his knock,



Earlier, Rohit won the toss and opted to bat.



Both India and Lanka have two points each from one game.



Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out for the second successive game.



India made one change with Axar Patel coming in for Shardul Thakur.



The teams: India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, K L Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.



Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.

