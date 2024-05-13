Knee niggle forces Liam Livingstone to return home

New Delhi: Punjab Kings all-rounder Liam Livingstone on Monday returned to England from the ongoing IPL 2024 to undergo a knee recuperation ahead of the next month's T20 World Cup.



PBKS are already eliminated from this IPL after managing just four wins from 12 matches and they are currently at the bottom of the table with eight points.

"IPL done for another year, had to get my knee sorted for the upcoming World Cup," Livingstone wrote on Instagram.

"Thanks once again to the Punjab Kings fans for all their love and support. Disappointing season as a team and personally, but as always, I loved every minute of playing in the IPL," he added.

Livingstone will not be available for PBKS' last two matches of the tournament against Rajasthan Royals (Wednesday) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (next Sunday).

The injury is not of serious nature but the England management, as per ESPNCricinfo, decided to give him more time to get it treated prior to their home T20I series against Pakistan, beginning on May 22.

After the series, the defending champions will travel to the West Indies for their T20 World Cup engagements, starting on June 4 against Scotland in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Livingstone had a lean IPL, scoring 111 runs from seven matches and took just three wickets.

Meanwhile, other England players in the IPL who are part of their World Cup squad -- Moeen Ali (Chennai Super Kings), Sam Curran and Jonny Bairstow (PBKS), Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals), Will Jacks and Reece Topley (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) and Phil Salt (Kolkata Knight Riders) will be home-bound in the weekend.