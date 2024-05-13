How can RCB qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have made a stunning comeback in IPL 2024. The 47-run win over Delhi Capitals on Sunday was their fifth in a row after losing six on the trot in the early phase of the competition. RCB have climbed to fifth in the table with 12 points and a game left for them.



RCB are well and truly back in the race for a playoff spot. RCB need to win their final game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday at home and hope other results go their way. RCB and CSK have a net-run rate (NRR) difference of 0.141. If RCB beat CSK by a margin of 18 runs or more (if they are batting first) or with 11 balls or more remaining in the chase, they will have a better NRR than CSK who are in third spot with 14 points from 13 matches. If CSK win they will almost certainly qualify and RCB will be eliminated.

If Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) win both of their remaining games, LSG will jump to 16 points. The maximum RCB can reach is 14.

Kolkata Knight Riders (18 from 12) have sealed a place in the playoffs. Rajasthan Royals (16 from 12) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (14 from 12) too are well-placed to reach the playoffs. SRH, though, could be in trouble if they lose both their remaining fixtures.