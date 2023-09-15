Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Here is why Sri Lanka's target was reduced to 252

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 15, 2023 02:06 PM IST
Sri Lanka
Sri Lankan players celebrate their win. Photo: AFP/Ishara S Kodikara
Topic | Cricket

Sri Lanka scored a last-ball win over Pakistan in Colombo on Thursday night to set up a title clash with India in the Asia Cup.

Pakistan made 252/7 in 42 overs in the rain-affected game. The hosts replied with 252/8 in 42 overs to scrape through by two wickets on Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) method.

Many fans were left confused as to how Lanka's target was 252 and not 253. The match would have ended in a tie if it was a 50-over contest or if it was a 45-over one as decided at the toss.

But the rain stoppage changed it all. Pakistan were 130/5 in 27.4 overs when rain halted the game. When the action resumed, three more overs were deducted, making it a 42-over contest and the DLS method came into play.

According to the DLS method, Pakistan, with five wickets down before the rain break, got an advantage because three overs were reduced from the innings. Sri Lanka's target was calculated based on that.

If Mohammad Nawaz had not been dismissed off the last ball before the rain break, the target for Sri Lanka would have been 255 instead of 252.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.