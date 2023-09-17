Injuries so close to World Cup could really cost you: Dravid

Colombo: Indian head coach Rahul Dravid admitted that key players being injured very close to the upcoming ODI World Cup can really cost the teams a lot, adding that the side is trying to find a balance between game time and rest period.



With 17 days left for the World Cup to begin, many sides are having injury issues. Australia saw left-handed batter Travis Head suffer a left hand fracture, with captain Pat Cummins, Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc recovering from their injuries.

South Africa have a concern with pacer Anrich Nortje down with lower-back injury, while New Zealand have premier pacer Tim Southee down with thumb fracture and captain Kane Williamson still recovering from a right knee injury.

India had K L Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna return from long injury layoffs, while Shreyas Iyer made a brief return post back injury, but back spasms kept him out of action post completion of Asia Cup league stage.

Moreover, the Men in Blue called up off-spin all-rounder Washington Sundar for the final to replace left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who sustained a quadriceps strain during Super Four match against Bangladesh on Friday.

“All teams are in a similar position, injuries so close to the WC could really cost you. We just need to keep our fingers crossed, trust our processes. We are in a tricky situation where some guys need to be rested, while some guys need some cricket. It is a tricky balance to achieve,” said Dravid in a chat with the broadcasters ahead of the Asia Cup final.

After the Asia Cup ends, India will face Australia in three ODIs at home before the World Cup.