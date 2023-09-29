SA-Afghan World Cup warm-up match washed out

The ICC World Cup warm-up match between South Africa and Afghanistan was abandoned due to heavy rain at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Five-time champions Australia are scheduled to meet the Netherlands in another practice match at the same venue on Saturday.

New Zealand will lock horns with South Africa on October 2 (Monday), while hosts India meet the Netherlands on October 3 in other warm-up games in Thiruvananthapuram.

All the warm-up games are day-night fixtures and will start at 2 pm (IST).

The World Cup begins on October 5.