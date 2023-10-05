ICC World Cup: Buttler falls as Kiwis end threatening stand

Ahmedabad: England were 191/5 in 34 overs after being put in to bat by New Zealand in the inaugural match of the ICC World Cup here on Thursday.

England openers Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan added 40 after Black Caps' acting-captain Tom Latham chose to bowl.

Malan was dismissed by Matt Heny for 14. Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner sent back Bairstow for 33. The right-hander hit four fours and a six in his 35-ball knock.

Harry Brook smashed a quick-fire 25 off 16 balls before being dismissed by Rachin Ravindra. Glenn Philips castled Moeen Ali for 11 as England slumped to 111/4.

However, Joe Root and captain Jos Buttler joined hands to prop up England.

The two added 70 before Henry returned to remove Buttler for 43.

England are without key all-rounder Ben Stokes who is not yet fully fit.



The two sides have met 10 times in the World Cup, with both winning five each.

England had edged the Kiwis on boundary count to win their maiden World Cup in the last edition in 2019 on home soil.



The teams: England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (capt & wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.