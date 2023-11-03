ICC World Cup: Afghanistan need 180 to post fourth win

Lucknow: Poor running between the wickets hurt the Netherlands badly as they were bowled out for 179 in 46.3 overs against Afghanistan in the ICC World Cup here on Friday.

Four Dutch batters were run out after captain Scott Edwards opted to bat.

Wesley Barresi was dismissed by spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman for one in the opening over of the match.

However, Max O'Dowd and Colin Ackermann added 72 for the second wicket to put the innings back on track before the former was run out.

Netherlands' batter Max O'Dowd plays a shot. Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma

O'Dowd made 42 off 40 balls. The right-hander hit nine fours in his entertaining knock.

Ackermann was run out for 29, while Edwards too fell after a mix-up for a duck off the very first ball he faced.

Bas de Leede was removed by Mohammad Nabi for three, while Saqib Zulfiqar fell to Noor Ahmad for three.



Sybrand Engelbrecht top-scored for the Dutch with 58 before he became the fourth run out victim of the innings.

Afghanistan have six points from as many games and a win will boost their semifinal hopes. The Dutch on the other hand have four points from six matches.

Brief scores: Netherlands 179 in 46.3 overs (Sybrand Engelbrecht 58; Mohammad Nabi 3/28, Noor Ahmad 2/31) vs Afghanistan.

The teams: Netherlands: Wesley Barresi, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (capt & wk), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.



Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad.