Hazare Trophy: Mumbai prove too good for Kerala

Alur (Bengaluru): Kerala went down to Mumbai by eight wickets via VJD method in a rain-affected Vijay Hazare Trophy national one-day championship match here on Saturday.

Mumbai chased down the revised target of 160 in 30 overs with more than five overs to spare.

Openers Angkrish Raghuvanshi (57) and Jay Bista (30) added 93 inside 15 overs. Suved Parkar (27 not out) and captain Ajinkya Rahane (34 not out) took them home after a rain break. Rahane slammed four sixes in his 20-ball cameo.

This was Mumbai's second successive win in Group A. Kerala, who upset holders Saurashtra in their opener, next meet Odisha on Monday.

Earlier, Sachin Baby's fine hundred and a fighting fifty by Sanju Samson took Kerala to 231.

Kerala lost openers Mohammed Azharuddeen and Rohan Kunnummal cheaply after Rahane put them in to bat. Tushar Deshpande trapped Azhar in front of the wicket for nine, while Kunnummal was cleaned up by Mohit Avasthi for one with the total on 12.

Senior players Sanju and Sachin rescued Kerala with a 126-run partnership off 172 balls. Sanju's 55 from 83 balls contained four fours and two sixes. He was dismissed by Deshpande.

Sachin, who scored his fourth ton in List A cricket, made 104 before falling to Royston Dias. The left-hander hit eight fours and two sixes in his 134-ball knock.

Vishnu Vinod made 20, while Abdul Bazith departed for 12.

Avasthi (4/28) was the most successful Mumbai bowler as the Kerala innings folded up in 49.1 overs.

Brief scores: Kerala 231 in 49.1 overs (Sachin Baby 104, Sanju Samson 55; Mohit Avasthi 4/28, Tushar Deshpande 3/56) lost to Mumbai 160/2 in 24.2 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 57). Mumbai won by 8 wickets via VJD method

Points: Mumbai 4; Kerala 0.