Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Sanju Samson to lead Kerala in Hazare Trophy

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 18, 2023 05:03 PM IST
Sanju Samson
Sanju is likely to be picked in the Indian team for the T20I series against Australia starting next week. File photo: X@BCCI
Topic | Cricket

Sanju Samson will lead Kerala in the Vijay Hazare Trophy national one-day championship.

Opener Rohan Kunnummal has been named his deputy. Sanju is likely to be picked in the Indian team for the five-match T20I series against Australia starting next week.

Shreyas Gopal is the lone oustation professional in the 16-member squad.

Kerala open their campaign against Saurashtra at Alur, near Bengaluru, on Thursday (November 23).

Mumbai, Odisha, Puducherry, Railways, Sikkim and Tripura are other teams in Group A.

Kerala had lost to Assam in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy national T20 championship.

Kerala squad: Sanju Samson (capt), Rohan Kunnummal (vice-capt), Vishnu Vinod, Shreyas Gopal, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Abdul Bazith, Sijomon Joseph, Vaisakh Chandran, Basil Thampi, Salman Nizar, Ajnas M, Akhil Scaria, Basil N P, Akhin Sathar, Midhun S.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.