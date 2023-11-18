Sanju Samson to lead Kerala in Hazare Trophy

Sanju Samson will lead Kerala in the Vijay Hazare Trophy national one-day championship.



Opener Rohan Kunnummal has been named his deputy. Sanju is likely to be picked in the Indian team for the five-match T20I series against Australia starting next week.

Shreyas Gopal is the lone oustation professional in the 16-member squad.

Kerala open their campaign against Saurashtra at Alur, near Bengaluru, on Thursday (November 23).

Mumbai, Odisha, Puducherry, Railways, Sikkim and Tripura are other teams in Group A.

Kerala had lost to Assam in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy national T20 championship.

Kerala squad: Sanju Samson (capt), Rohan Kunnummal (vice-capt), Vishnu Vinod, Shreyas Gopal, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Abdul Bazith, Sijomon Joseph, Vaisakh Chandran, Basil Thampi, Salman Nizar, Ajnas M, Akhil Scaria, Basil N P, Akhin Sathar, Midhun S.