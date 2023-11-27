Hazare Trophy: Vishnu Vinod slams ton as Kerala outplay Odisha

Alur (Bengaluru): Vishnu Vinod's sparkling 120 and a four-wicket haul by Shreyas Gopal helped Kerala pull off a 78-run win over Odisha in the Vijay Hazare Trophy national one-day championship here on Monday.

Kerala were struggling at 112/5 in the 26th over after electing to bat. Mohammed Azharuddeen (12), Rohan Kunnummal (17), captain Sanju Samson (15), Sachin Baby (2) and Gopal (13) all fell cheaply.

Vishnu found an able ally in Akhil Scaria (34). The two put on 98 for the sixth wicket.

Vishnu scored his sixth ton in List 'A' cricket off just 78 balls. In all he hit five fours and eight sixes in his 85-ball knock.

Abdul Bazith's breezy 48 not out off 27 balls took Kerala to 286/9. Bazith slammed three fours and as many sixes.

Abhishek Yadav (4/62) was the most successful Odisha bowler.

Barring opener Shantanu Mishra (92) and captain Biplab Samantaray (34), the rest of the Odisha batters failed to get going. They were bowled out for 208 in the 44th over.

Leggie Gopal ended up with 4/37, while pacers Basil Thampi and Akhil scalped two each.

Kerala, who have two wins from three games, next play Tripura on Wednesday.

Brief scores: Kerala 286/9 in 50 overs (Vishnu Vinod 120, Abdul Bazith 48 not out; Abhishesk Yadav 4/62, Prayash Kumar Singh 2/42, Rajesh Mohanty 2/60) bt Odisha 208 in 43.3 overs (Shantanu Mishra 92; Shreyas Gopal 4/37, Basil Thampi 2/24, Akhil Scaria 2/36).

Points: Kerala 4; Odisha 0.