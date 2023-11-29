Ishan Kishan's blunder costs India dearly

Wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan's blunder cost India dearly in the third T20I against Australia in Guwahati on Tuesday night. The Men in Blue looked good to score a third straight win and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series despite Glenn Maxwell's heroics when Kishan messed it up.



Kishan dislodged the bails after Australian captain Matthew Wade missed one off Axar Patel's bowling in the penultimate over in their chase of 223. Kishan appealed vociferously and the square leg umpire referred it to the third umpire. Television replays showed that Kishan had taken the ball marginally in front of the stumps and hence it was ruled a no-ball.

Wade deposited the free hit for a six and to take make matters worse for India, Kishan conceded four byes off last ball of the over. Australia would have needed 26 instead of 21 off the final over bowled by Parisdh Krishna if not for Kishan's mistake.

Wade and Maxwell smashed 23 off the last over to seal a thrilling five-wicket win as Australia stayed alive in the series.

It was a game to forget for Kishan who had fallen for a five-ball duck in the Indian innings. Hopefully, he would have learned a big lesson.