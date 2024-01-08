Ranji Trophy: Priyam Garg ton helps Uttar Pradesh bag three points against Kerala

Alappuzha: A fine century by top order bat Priyam Garg (106; 8x4. 1x6) helped Uttar Pradesh post 323 for 3 and an insurmountable 382-run lead on the final day of the Ranji Trophy Elite B match at the SD College Ground here on Monday.

The match ended in a draw at tea with Kerala at 72 for 2. On the back of the first innings lead, UP bagged three points from the match.



Kerala started the day promisingly removing UP captain Aryan Juval on the overnight score of 115. But Garg in the company of Aksh Deep Nath ensured the visitors faced no more hiccups. He completed his ton before Shreyas Gopal trapped him in front for 106. UP declared after he was out leaving Kerala with a 383-run target.

In reply, Kerala finished with 72 for the loss of 2 wickets. Debutant Krishna Prasad earned a pair when he was bowled by left-arm tweaker Saurabh Kumar. Kuldeep Yadav accounted for Rohan Kunnummal (42; 3x4, 1x6).

Kerala next play Assam in Guwahati on Friday.

Brief scores: UP 302 and 323/3 (Aryan Juval 115, Priyam Garg 106) vs Kerala 243 and 72/2 (Rohan Kunnummal 42). Match drawn.