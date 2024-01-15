Ranji Trophy: Basil Thampi, Jalaj Saxena help Kerala enforce follow on

Guwahati: Kerala wrapped up the Assam innings in the first session on the final day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match here on Monday.



Assam lost their their last three wickets for the addition to 17 runs to be bundled out for 248. Kerala, who gained a first innings lead of 171, enforced the follow in pursuit of an outright win.

Basil Thampi claimed 5/82, while Jalaj Saxena picked up 4/58. This was pacer Thampi's fifth five-wicket haul at the first-class level.

Assam fared much better in the second innings as openers Rishav Das and Rahul Hazarika added 103. Left-arm pacer Visweshar Suresh provided the breakthrough by sending back Das for 45. However, Hazarika (72) and Gokul Sharma (1) took the hosts to 126/1 at lunch.

Brief scores: Kerala 419 vs Assam 248 and 126/1 in 28 overs (Rahul Hazarika 72 batting, Rishav Das 45).