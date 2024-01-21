Ranji Trophy: Kerala need 303 more on final day

Thiruvananthapuram: Mumbai set Kerala a victory target of 327 on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match at the St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba, on Sunday. Kerala ended the day on 24/0 after Mumbai were bowled out for 319 in their second innings in the final session.

Rohan Kunnummal and his new opening partner Jalaj Saxena safely negotiated the six overs with each remaining unbeaten on 12. The hosts need a futher 303 on the final day.

Earlier, Saxena and leggie Shreyas Gopal claimed four wickets each.

Resuming on 105/0, Mumbai openers Jay Bista and Bhupen Lalwani took the total to 148. It was medium-pacer M D Nidheesh who provided the breakthrough by removing Bista for 73. The right-hander struck three fours in his 100-ball stint.



Lalwani and Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane added 41 for the second wicket. The right-handed Lalwani fell short of his maiden first-class hundred as he was castled by Shreyas Gopal on the stroke of lunch. The 24-year-old's 179-ball 88 was laced with 12 fours and a six.

Saxena picked up three quicks wickets in the post-lunch session to boost Kerala's hopes. The veteran offie sent back Rahane for 16. Saxena followed it up with the wickets of Suved Parkar (14) and Shivam Dube (1) as Mumbai slipped to 226/5.

Wicketkeeper-batter Prasad Pawar and Shams Mulani were involved in a 32-run stand for the sixth wicket. Nidheesh broke the stand by castling Pawar for 35.

Mulani (30) and Mohit Avasthi (32) took Mumbai past the 300-run mark.

Brief scores: Mumbai 251 & 319 in 97.4 overs (Bhupen Lalwani 88, Jay Bista 73; Jalaj Saxena 4/80, Shreyas Gopal 4/82, M D Nidheesh 2/59) vs Kerala 244 & 24/0 in six overs.