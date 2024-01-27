Bumrah roars after cleaning up Duckett | Video

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was in the thick of things in the post-lunch session on the third day of the first Test against England in Hyderabad on Saturday.



Bumrah rapped England opener Ben Duckett on the pads when the left-hander was on 39. The umpire ruled it not out and Indian captain Rohit Sharma decided not to take the review after consulting wicketkeeper K S Bharat. However, TV replies showed that the ball would have hit the leg stump much to Bumrah's dismay.

Jasprit Bumrah is the greatest ever in the Modern Era. 🐐



- The monster. 🔥pic.twitter.com/c3Fj9n5mvv — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 27, 2024

Duckett hit two more boundaries in Bumrah's next over before he was clean bowled for 47. The Gujarat pacer let out a huge roar as his teammates rushed in to congratulate him.

Bumrah trapped England's batting mainstay Joe Root in front of the wicket for two in the next over to put India in the driver's seat.