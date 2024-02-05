Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Ranji Trophy: Sachin Baby shines again, match ends in draw

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 05, 2024 01:01 PM IST Updated: February 05, 2024 02:53 PM IST
Sachin Baby
Sachin Baby fell in the 90s for the second time in the match. File photo: KCA
Topic | Cricket

Raipur: Sachin Baby shone again as the Ranji Trophy match between Chhattisgarh and Kerala ended in a draw here on Monday.

The hosts, chasing a victory target of 290, finished on 79/1 when the Elite Group B match was called off. Kerala gained three points for securing the first-innings lead, while Chhattisgarh got one.

Starting the day on 69/2, Kerala declared their second innings on 251/5 shortly after lunch in a bid to force an outright win. Sachin fell in the 90s for the second time in the match. The southpaw hit six fours and a six in his 128-ball 94. 

RELATED ARTICLES

Mohammed Azharuddeen continued to impress on his comeback as he followed up his first innings score of 85 with an unbeaten 63-ball 50. Kerala captain Sanju Samson and Vishnu Vinod made 24 each. Kerala scored at a rate close to five per over and declared their innings once Sachin got out.

Kerala have just eight points from five matches and their hopes of qualifying for the quarterfinals from the eight-team group are almost over.

They next meet Bengal at Thumba on Friday. 

Brief scores: Kerala 350 & 251/5 in 52.2 overs (Sachin Baby 94, Mohammed Azharuddeen 50 not out; Ajay Mandal 2/93) drew with Chhattisgarh 312 & 79/1 in 22 overs.

Points: Kerala 3; Chhattisgarh 1.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE