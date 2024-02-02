Ranji Trophy: Sachin Baby, Rohan Prem lift Kerala

Raipur: Veteran batters Rohan Prem and Sachin Baby lifted Kerala to 133/2 before bad light stopped play on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match against Chhattisgrah here on Friday.

Kerala lost openers Rohan Kunnummal and Jalaj Saxena for ducks and slumped to 4/2 after being put in to bat. The two left-handers Prem (53 batting) and Sachin (73 batting) have so far added 129 for the unbroken third wicket.

Chhattisgarh are in fourth place with 11 points from four matches. Kerala are in sixth spot with just five points from four games in the eight-team group.

Brief scores: Kerala 133/2 in 50 overs (Sachin Baby 73 batting, Rohan Prem 53 batting) vs Chhattisgarh.