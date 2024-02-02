Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Ranji Trophy: Sachin Baby, Rohan Prem lift Kerala

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 02, 2024 11:55 AM IST Updated: February 02, 2024 02:35 PM IST
Sachin Baby
Sachin Baby continued his fine run. File photo
Topic | Cricket

Raipur: Veteran batters Rohan Prem and Sachin Baby lifted Kerala to 133/2 before bad light stopped play on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match against Chhattisgrah here on Friday.

Kerala lost openers Rohan Kunnummal and Jalaj Saxena for ducks and slumped to 4/2 after being put in to bat. The two left-handers Prem (53 batting) and Sachin (73 batting) have so far added 129 for the unbroken third wicket.

Chhattisgarh are in fourth place with 11 points from four matches. Kerala are in sixth spot with just five points from four games in the eight-team group.

Brief scores: Kerala 133/2 in 50 overs (Sachin Baby 73 batting, Rohan Prem 53 batting) vs Chhattisgarh.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE