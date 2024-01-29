Malayalam
Ranji Trophy: Sachin Baby helps Kerala earn draw with Bihar

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 29, 2024 03:30 PM IST Updated: January 29, 2024 08:33 PM IST
Sachin Baby
Sachin Baby's unbeaten 109 helped Kerala manage a draw with Bihar on the final day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match. File Photo: KCA.
Topic | Cricket

Patna: Senior batter Sachin Baby's unbeaten 109 helped Kerala manage a draw with Bihar on the final day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match here on Monday.

Kerala, who began the day on 62/2 with an arrears of 88 runs, were 220/4 when the match was called off. The left-handed Sachin added 85 for the third wicket with Akshay Chandran (38). He put on a further 58 with Shreyas Gopal (12 not out) for the unbroken fifth wicket.

This was Sachin's 12th first-class ton. He hit 14 fours in his 146-ball knock.
Bihar bagged three points for gaining the first-innings lead, while Kerala got one point.
Kerala, who have five points from four matches, next meet Chhattisgarh in Raipur from Friday.

Brief scores: Kerala 227 & 220/4 in 61 overs (Sachin Baby 109 not out; Asutosh Aman 2/26) drew with Bihar 377.
Points: Bihar 3; Kerala 1.

