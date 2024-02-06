Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

West Indian all-rounder Fabian Allen mugged at gunpoint: report

IANS
Published: February 06, 2024 12:18 PM IST Updated: February 06, 2024 12:44 PM IST
Fabian Allen
Fabian Allen. File photo: IANS/Abhijit Addya
Topic | Cricket

New Delhi: On the sidelines of the SA20 tournament, West Indies international cricketer Fabian Allen reportedly fell victim to gunpoint mugging in Johannesburg.

The 28-year-old all-rounder, who plays for Paarl Royals in SA20, was targeted outside the team hotel.

The assailants armed with gun confronted Allen outside Sandton Sun hotel, forcibly taking away his phone, personal belongings and his bag, Cricbuzz reported.

A report, citing sources, said that Paarl Royals and Cricket West Indies (CWI) have confirmed the incident.

"Our head coach Andrey Coley, also hailing from Jamaica, reached out to Fabian. Contact was successfully established through Obed McCoy (another West Indies cricketer). He is fine. Cricket South Africa (CSA) and his team Paarl Royals could share more details if there is any," a CWI top official told Cricbuzz.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE