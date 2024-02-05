Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer may have failed to get going in the second Test against England at Visakhapatnam. However, the 29-year-old proved his worth on the field.



Iyer had taken a superb catch to dismiss a well-set Zak Carwley in the England first innings. And on Monday, on the fourth day of the griping contest, Iyer delivered a knockout blow as his direct hit cut short Ben Stokes' stay at the crease.

What a throw by Shreyas Iyer. 🔥🫡pic.twitter.com/saweZmuMhP — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 5, 2024

The Mumbaikar was delighted to return the compliment as Stokes had pulled off a superb running catch to remove Iyer in the Indian second innings. Iyer's celebration was identical to Stokes', letting the England skipper know that he too is a live wire on the field.

The Indian team management will be hoping for big runs from Iyer's willow in the remaining three Tests of the five-match series.