2 injured at Kollam railway station after support pole collapses
Mail This Article
×
Kollam: Two passengers at Kollam Junction railway station were injured on Friday when a support pole from an under-construction building fell on them.
The Kollam Railway police station said that a man and a woman were injured in the accident. The man sustained severe injuries. An official stated that once the severity of his injuries is determined, he will be shifted to a Medical college.
Speaking to Onmanorama, a police official said that there was no safety net in place for the building. “We had sent a letter to the Railways flagging the safety hazards of continuing construction in this manner,” the official added.
The Railway police said that an FIR will be filed against the Contractor for criminal negligence.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.