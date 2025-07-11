Kollam: Two passengers at Kollam Junction railway station were injured on Friday when a support pole from an under-construction building fell on them.

The Kollam Railway police station said that a man and a woman were injured in the accident. The man sustained severe injuries. An official stated that once the severity of his injuries is determined, he will be shifted to a Medical college.

Speaking to Onmanorama, a police official said that there was no safety net in place for the building. “We had sent a letter to the Railways flagging the safety hazards of continuing construction in this manner,” the official added.

The Railway police said that an FIR will be filed against the Contractor for criminal negligence.