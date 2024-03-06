Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

CSK come out with 'Manjal Boys' poster ahead of IPL 2024

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 06, 2024 09:53 AM IST
Poster shared by CSK on social media
Topic | Cricket

The Malayalam movie 'Manjummel Boys' directed by Chidambaram has been creating ripples both in Mollywood and Kollywood. 

Based on a real-life incident involving Kerala youths in the perilous Guna caves of Kodaikanal, the film captivates moviegoers with its gripping survival thriller narrative. It has raked in over Rs 100 crores in just 12 days.

Now, Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has come out with a poster of the film titled 'Manjal Boys' (Yellow Boys) ahead of IPL 2024. CSK take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inaugural match at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE