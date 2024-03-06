CSK come out with 'Manjal Boys' poster ahead of IPL 2024

The Malayalam movie 'Manjummel Boys' directed by Chidambaram has been creating ripples both in Mollywood and Kollywood.



Based on a real-life incident involving Kerala youths in the perilous Guna caves of Kodaikanal, the film captivates moviegoers with its gripping survival thriller narrative. It has raked in over Rs 100 crores in just 12 days.

Now, Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has come out with a poster of the film titled 'Manjal Boys' (Yellow Boys) ahead of IPL 2024. CSK take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inaugural match at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22.