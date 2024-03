IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals elect to bat against LSG

Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson (RR) won the toss and opted to bat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their opening match of IPL 2024 here on Sunday.

Left-handed batter Devdutt Padikkal is making his debut for LSG.

The teams: Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (capt & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Lucknow Super Giants: K L Rahul (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur.