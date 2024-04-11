Harvik Desai replaces Vishnu Vinod in Mumbai Indians squad

Kerala wicketkeeper-batter Vishnu Vinod has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL 2024 with a forearm injury. Mumbai Indians have signed Saurashtra stumper-batter Harvik Desai as his replacement.

The 30-year-old Vishnu picked up an injury on his left forearm. Vishnu, who featured in three games in IPL 2023, was retained by Mumbai Indians this season.

This will be the 24-year-old Desai's first stint in the IPL. Desai has played 27 T20s, 40 List A and 46 first-class games for Saurashtra.

"Mumbai Indians announce that Harvik Desai will join the squad as a replacement for Vishnu Vinod," an IPL media release stated.

Mumbai Indians are currently eighth in the 10-team table.

(With inputs from PTI)