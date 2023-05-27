Vishnu Vinod becomes first concussion substitute in IPL history

Ahmedabad: Mumbai Indians (MI) wicketkeeper-batter Vishnu Vinod on Friday became the first concussion substitute in history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the Qualifier 2 against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, here.



Keralite Vishnu came on for Ishan Kishan who suffered a concussion after an accidental collision with teammate Chris Jordan during the GT innings.

The incident happened after the end of 16th over, Kishan and Jordan were walking past each other between overs when the two collided.

Jordan did not see Kishan walking since he was wiping his face with a towel and while putting his cap on, his left elbow hit the wicketkeeper-batter flush in the left eye.

After suffering the blow, Kishan immediately walked off to the dressing room, with Vishnu replacing him. When the MI chase began, 'Impact Player' Nehal Wadhera took his place as an opener in the batting order, with Vishnu coming in after the fall of Cameron Green.

Vishnu made five off seven balls before falling to Mohit Sharma.

The concussion substitute rule was introduced in the IPL from the 2020 edition of the tournament.