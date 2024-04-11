Sanju Samson gutted as Titans hand Royals first defeat

Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson was gutted after their heart-breaking loss to Gujarat Titans in the IPL here on Wednesday night.



Sanju and Riyan Parag's sparkling fifties had powered Royals to 196/3 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium after being put in to bat. Royals looked in control for most part of the Titans' chase. But Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan helped Titans snatch an unlikely win. Rashid hit the winning boundary off the last ball of the match as Titans handed Royals their first win loss of the season.

Sanju did not hide his disappointment when asked about where they lost plot. "The last ball of the game. To be honest, it is very hard to speak at this moment. The captain has the hardest job in the league to speak after losing the game and to tell where we lost is tough. Maybe after a few hours, I can tell. You have to give credit to the Gujarat Titans the way they batted, bowled and fielded. We will learn from this and move on," said Sanju in the post-match interaction.

Royals, who top the table with eight points from five matches, next meet Punjab Kings in an away fixture on Saturday.