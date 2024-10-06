First T20I: India crush Bangladesh by 7 wickets

India crushed Bangladesh by seven wickets in the first T20I in Gwalior on Sunday.

Bowlers played their part to perfection as India reduced the visitors to 127 before the batters ensured a smooth chase inside 12 overs. Hardik Pandya remained unbeaten on 39 while captain Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson, who opened the innings, made 29 each.

Mayank Yadav and his pace partner Nitish Kumar Reddy were given debuts as India chose to field. Yadav took a wicket and claimed the rare honour of bowling a maiden in a T20I. But it was Arshdeep Singh at the other end who caused the early damages to the Bangla batting order, dismissing both openers Litton Das and Parvez Hossain Emon. He went on to claim a third at the death.

In between, leg spinner Varun Chakravarthy took control of the proceedings and prevented Bangladesh from forming partnerships to build their innings.

Barring Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who held on with a patient 32-ball 35, and skipper Najmul Shanto, who made 27, no other Bangla batter managed to take on India's disciplined bowling unit.