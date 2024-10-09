Powerful fifties from Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh fired India to 221/9 against Bangladesh in the second T20I in Delhi on Wednesday. India can seal the series with a win.

Having won the first match in Gwalior with a comfortable chase, captain Suryakumar Yadav looked untroubled when Najmul Shanto won the toss.

But he had cause for concern soon as Sanju Samson failed to capitalise on his chance as an opener with just 10 runs. He made 29 in the first T20I, but failed to construct a match-winning knock.

At 25/2, the visitors seemed in control and Yadav's dismissal, attempting to drive a slow bowl from Mustafizur Rahman, only made it worse. But then came the charge from Nitish and Rinku, launching sixes at will. Reddy smashed seven sixes in his 34-ball 74 while Rinku made 53 off 29.

India are unchanged from the first match while Tanzim Hasan Sakib has replaced Shoriful Islam in the Bangla XI.