Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored an unbeaten fifty as India stormed into the semifinals of the U-19 Asia Cup with a 10-wicket win over UAE in their final group match in Sharjah on Wednesday.

Chasing a modest target of 138, India got the job done in 16.1 overs, with 13-year-old Suryavanshi unbeaten on 76 off 46 and fellow opener Ayush Mhatre adding 67 off 51.

India had bowled out the UAE for 137 in 44 overs, with Yudhajit Guha bagging three wickets and Chetan Sharma and Hardik Raj claiming two each. Kerala leg spinner, Mohammed Enaan, who played in the series opener against Pakistan, was not part of the playing XI.

India (4 points) finished second in Group A standings, behind Pakistan (6 points). Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are the other semifinalists from Group B.

Left-hander Suryavanshi from Bihar made history at the recent IPL Mega Auction when Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals picked him for Rs. 1.1 crore.

He made his first-class debut for Bihar in a Ranji Trophy match in January, and also played in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, scoring nearly 400 runs in five matches.