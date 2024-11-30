Shahzaib Khan smashed a brilliant century as Pakistan defeated India by 43 runs in their opening match of the U-19 Asia Cup in Dubai on Saturday.

Kerala's Mohammed Enaan featured for India, and despite failing to impress bowling leg spin, he attempted a late rescue with a valiant 30, but in vain. His 22-ball innings comprised two sixes and as many number of boundaries.



ADVERTISEMENT

Chasing Pakistan's 281/7 in 50 overs, India were bowled out for 238. Nikhil Kumar top scored with 67 for India while Ali Raza claimed three wickets.

Mohammed Enaan. Photo: Special arrangement

Earlier, after Saad Baig won the toss and opted to bat, his openers Shahzaib and Usman Khan added 160. Usman made 60 off 94 while Shahzaib hit a 147-ball 159, the highest by a Pakistani against India in the U-19 Asia Cup. The left-hander smashed ten sixes and five boundaries. Interestingly, four other Pakistani players were dismissed for single digits.

ADVERTISEMENT

For India, 13-year-old Bihar batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi opened the innings but was dismissed for just one run. The Rajasthan Royals recently picked Vaibhav from the IPL Mega Auction for Rs 1.1 crore. Keralite Enaan is a native of Mundoor in Thrissur.