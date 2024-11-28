When Mohammed Enaan attended a cricket camp in Sharjah in his pre-teen days, it was veteran Pakistani bowler Saqlain Mushtaq who saw great potential in the Malayali boy and advised him to stick to leg spin.

Enaan, who turned 18 this month, will be one of the stars to watch out for when India take on Pakistan in the Asian Cricket Council U-19 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday (November 30).

Enaan had been called up for the Asia Cup squad following his stellar showing in India U-19's triumphant home series against Australia U-19. Enaan claimed six wickets in the two youth ODIs and 16 in two Youth Tests, all of which the hosts won.

Enaan's parents, Shanavas and Raheena, natives of Mundoor in Thrissur district, had provided him with basic cricket training in Sharjah before returning to Kerala. Now a first-year graduation student at Sree Kerala Varma College in Thrissur, Enaan played in various age group tournaments for Kerala. His performances in the Cooch Behar Trophy earned him the India call-up.

Besides, Enaan, 13-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi from Bihar, who was recently signed up by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.1 crore from the IPL Mega Auction in Jeddah, will be in action for India U-19 in Dubai.

Mohammed Amaan, a middle-order batter from Uttar Pradesh, will lead the country. Ayush Mhatre, who impressed the Mumbai selectors with his fine domestic form, Tamil Nadu's C Andre Siddarth and Karnataka batters Hardik Raj and Samarth Nagaraj are the other key members of India U-19.

India is the most successful team in the U-19 Asia Cup, with eight title wins. The India-Pakistan match will be telecast live from 10:30 am on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD channels.