Mohammed Azharuddeen was the eighth child of B K Moidu and Nafeesa, natives of Thalangara in Kerala's northernmost district of Kasaragod. They named him Ajmal, but one of the elder brothers had a different name in mind.

The elder sibling wanted the youngest member of their family to be named after former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin. The parents agreed, and so Ajmal became Azharuddeen or Azhar Jr., going by the name on the back of his shirt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the last two days in Kerala's Ranji Trophy semifinals against Gujarat, the Malayali Azhar has played with such finesse and confidence that he might get a nod of approval from the legend he's named after.

Kerala is used to Azhar's abilities in white-ball cricket, stepping out to whack a flighted delivery or gracefully driving those pitched up. But this Ranji season, Kerala saw his potential to bide his time and frustrate the opposition, even while keeping the score going.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Kerala's first innings ended on 457 in the first session on day three, having batted two full days, Azhar remained unbeaten on 177 from 341 deliveries.

Azhar has bailed out Kerala on several occasions this season, most notably in the second innings of the quarterfinals against Jammu & Kashmir. Azhar and Salman Nizar batted the entire fifth day to secure a draw that helped Kerala advance. Azhar was unbeaten on 67 off 118 deliveries in Pune. Earlier in the season, Azhar scored a timely 68 off 164 alongside Aditya Sarwate (80) to secure a draw against Madhya Pradesh that kept Kerala's playoff chances alive.

ADVERTISEMENT

A highlight of Kerala's latest innings was a 149-run partnership between Azhar and Salman. Obviously, they had done that before. "We have been playing together since we were 20. With just a glance we understand each other. Also, it was fun seeing the frustration on the Gujarat players," Azhar told Malayala Manorama's Aneesh Nair, reporting the match in Ahmedabad.

"I must thank coach Amay Khurasiya because he would sense when I felt the urge to swing my bat," Azhar said. "He would send someone out with a note during drinks. He wanted us to execute the team's plan and not play our own game."