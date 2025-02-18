Mohammed Azharuddeen has scored a brilliant century to drive Kerala forward on day two of the Ranji Trophy semifinals against Gujarat in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Kerala were 316/5 from 128 overs in the post-lunch session.

Azhar got to his century off 177 balls with a quick single off Siddharth Desai. The 30-year-old wicketkeeper is the only Kerala batter to have approached the game with a positive mindset, scoring at a strike rate in excess of 50.

Azhar hit leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi for 14 in an over, including a pair of boundaries, sweetly timed through the covers and a third one deftly placed behind point. Salman Nizar, whose match-saving century in the quarterfinals against Jammu & Kashmir had helped Kerala advance, was batting on 36 off 122 deliveries.

Earlier, Kerala's waiting game on the first day of the Ranji Trophy semifinals against Gujarat was undone in the second ball on day two when skipper Sachin Baby fell. The left-hander had resumed at 69 off 193 balls but edged Arzan Nagwaswalla.

The early setback reminded Team Kerala that their passive approach on the first day, going at a sub-par run rate of 2.31, was arguably wasteful. But Kerala managed to recover and ended the first session at 293/5 in 120 overs.

Azharuddeen, who successfully reviewed a leg before appealing on the final ball on day one, had resumed at 30 and had an early reprieve when he was dropped at the slip. Salman, too, got a lifeline when an edge fell just short of the keeper.

The duo had steadied a partnership of 102 at the time of writing, the highest of the innings thus far. Kerala have scored at an improved run rate of 2.55 today.

In contrast, the second semifinal between Vidarbha and Mumbai has been going on at a higher pace. Vidarbha resumed at their overnight score of 308/5 in 88 overs, but were bundled out for 383 in 107.5 overs. Mumbai lost Ayush Mhatre (9) and were 19/1 going into lunch.

Brief scores: Kerala 318/5 in 129 overs (Mohammed Azharuddeen 101 not out, Salman Nizar 37 not out, Sachin Baby 69, Nagwaswalla 2/55) Second session on day two