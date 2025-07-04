The main accused in the fake narcotics case involving beauty parlour owner Sheela Sunny has been taken into police custody in Chalakudy. The court granted four days’ custody of Livia Jose, Sheela’s daughter-in-law’s sister, and Narayana Das. A special investigation team has begun joint interrogation to uncover more details.

The arrests are linked to the case where beauty parlour owner Sheela Sunny spent 72 days in jail after being falsely implicated in a narcotics case. Police sources said Livia Jose confessed to framing Sheela due to personal enmity. However, discrepancies have emerged between her statement and that of Narayanadas, who allegedly helped her.

Due to contradictions in their earlier testimonies, the investigation team believes joint interrogation may help clarify the facts. Authorities also plan to question Livia about the origin of the fake narcotics stamps used in the case.

While no additional suspects have been identified so far, investigators are probing whether the duo received external help in executing the crime.