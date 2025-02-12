Kerala have resisted the urge to try and chase an improbable target of 399 on the fifth day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinals against Jammu & Kashmir in Pune.

Kerala batters hardly tried to make runs on a wicket conducive to strokeplay and were 256/6 in 113 overs overs with 13 overs remaining on the day. Kerala went for tea at 216/6 from 99 overs and 10 overs since the break, Salman Nizar (34 off 122) and Mohammed Azharuddeen (43 off 79) have managed to keep the game in control.

Kerala's intention is clear: Play for the draw. The logic is simple: They have an invaluable 1-run lead and, in the case of a draw, that narrow advantage from the first innings will be decisive, sending Kerala through to the semifinals. J&K have never gone past the quarterfinal stage in the Ranji Trophy, while Kerala are seeking a second time in the semifinals after their maiden appearance in 2018-19.

Post-tea, J&K skipper Paras Dogra took the second new ball and handed it over to his spinners, but they couldn't turn the game back in their favour. With the third session thinning down, Dogra went for broke by reintroducing pace. Yudhvir, who dismissed the Kerala openers on the penultimate day, operated from one end. But Azharuddeen pulled him for a six, the first of Kerala's second innings, and then did the same to Auqib Nabi a few overs later, to keep the pressure on the bowling unit.



While the opening session belonged to Kerala, post-lunch, J&K bounced back, claiming three wickets, including the prized one of captain Sachin Baby (48 off 162). Jalaj Saxena (18) and Aditya Sarwate (8) did not last longer. Post-lunch Kerala made 70 runs from 32 overs, but lost three wickets.

Kerala had resumed day five at 100/2 and went into lunch at 146/3 from 67 overs, having accumulated just 46 runs from the first session at a strike rate of 1.48. But J&K got a breakthrough after toiling hard for two hours when Sahil Lotra forced Akshay Chandran (48 from 183 balls) to lunge into a forward defence and edge one off his pads to Shubham Khajuria at short leg. Veteran Jalaj Saxena has joined his skipper in the middle, and he was batting on seven off 22 at the break.

Earlier on the day, Chandran and Baby left almost everything pitched wide and confidently defended even as J&K kept an aggressive field, with a short leg, a silly point, and a slip in place for pacers and spinners alike. The only time Kerala batters tried to be aggressive in the morning session was when Abid Mushtaq came in shortly before lunch. Baby fetched a pair of boundaries off the left-arm spinner's bowling.

Mumbai, Vidarbha and Gujarat have confirmed their spots in the semifinals, and either J&K or Kerala will join them. The winner of this match will play Gujarat in the semifinals starting February 17.

Brief scores: J&K 280 & 399/9 dec vs Kerala 281 & 256/6 in 113 overs (Akshay Chandran 48, Sachin Baby 48, Rohan Kunnummal 36, Mohammed Azharuddeen 43 not out, Salman Nizar 34 not out, Yudhvir Singh 2/61, Sahil Lotra 2/34, Abid Mushtaq 2/49). Final session on day 5