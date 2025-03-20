Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag smashed an unbeaten 144 in an intra-squad match ahead of IPL 2025. The 23-year-old right-hander smashed 10 sixes and 16 boundaries in his 64-ball innings in the practice match.

Parag will be captaining the Royals for the first three matches in the upcoming season, with club captain Sanju Samson expected to be used as an impact sub.

Sanju fractured his right index finger early February while batting for India against England. He underwent surgery and was given the go-ahead by the National Cricket Academy. However, the Kerala star seems not match-fit yet.

Parag has been playing for the Royals since 2019, but struggled to produce consistent performances. All that changed last season when he scored over 550 runs, with a high score of 84 not out, hitting at a strike rate close to 150.

His IPL performances opened the doors to the Indian team, earning him the debut in a T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare in July 2024.

The Royals will begin their IPL campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23. Parag will captain the Royals against Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings as well before Sanju takes over the armband.