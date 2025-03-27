Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl against a fearless Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025 at Hyderabad on Thursday.

After their big win over Rajasthan Royals, the Sunrisers are unchanged at home. LSG have made one change, bringing in fit-again Avesh Khan in place of Shahbaz Ahmed. LSG lost their opener by 1 wicket to Delhi Capitals after posting 209/8.

Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami.