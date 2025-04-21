Rohan S Kunnummal scored a century as the Kerala men's cricket team began their tour of Oman with a 4-wicket win over Oman Chairman's XI on Monday.

Kunnummal scored 122 off 109 as Kerala chased down Oman's total of 326 with five balls to spare. Salman Nizar and Shoun Roger made 87 and 56 respectively.

Kerala were 67/2 after Hussnain Ali Shah dismissed the visiting captain, Mohammed Azharuddeen (0), and opener Ahammed Imran (23) in the same over. Kunnummal and Nizar forged a 146-run partnership for the third wicket. After Kunnummal's dismissal, again by Shah, Nizar and Shoun Roger carried the Kerala innings forward with a 73-run partnership.

Earlier, Oman got off to a great start with openers Jatinder Singh and Aamir Kaleem adding 137 runs. Singh, who captains the Oman Chairman's XI, made 150, while Kaleem added 73.

Kerala bounced back after the Omani openers were out of the picture. Pacers M D Nidheesh and Edhen Apple Tom bagged four wickets each, while Biju Narayana Pillai and Ahammed Imran took a wicket each.

Kerala will play the second match of the four-game series on April 23. The Kerala team is without Sanju Samson, Sachin Baby and Vishnu Vinod, who are competing in the IPL.

Brief scores: Oman 326 in 50 overs (Jatinder Singh 150, Aamir Kaleem 73, Vinayak Shukla 29, MD Nidheesh 4/53, Edhen Apple Tom 4/65) lost to Kerala 329/6 in 49.1 overs (Rohan Kunnummal 122, Salman Nizar 87, Shoun Roger 56, Hussnain Ali Shah 4/50)