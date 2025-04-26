Rohan S Kunnummal scored his second century on the tour of Oman as Team Kerala defeated the Oman Chairman's XI by 76 runs in the third one-day match on Friday.

Opener Rohan scored 130 from 95 balls, hitting 18 boundaries and three sixes. Captain Mohammed Azharuddeen (78) scored his second half century of the tour as Kerala posted 295/8 in the match reduced to 45 overs. Right-arm pacer Hussnain Ali Shah bagged a fifer (5/52) for Oman.

The hosts were restricted to 219/8, with pacer N P Basil bagging 3/30. Captain Jatinder Singh scored 60 for Oman, while Sufyan Mehmood and Mujib Ur Ali added 49 not out and 40 respectively.

Kerala lead the series 2-1 after Oman won the second match. The fourth one-day of the tour is scheduled for April 27.

Brief scores: Kerala 295/8 in 45 overs (Rohan Kunnummal 130, Mohammed Azharuddeen 78, Salman Nizar 26, Hussnain Ali Shah 5/52, Sufyan Mehmood 2/53) bt Oman 219/8 in 45 overs (Jatinder Singh 60, Sufyan 49 not out, Mujib Ur Ali 40, NP Basil 3/30, Biju NP 2/45)